(WGGB/WSHM/Meredith) -- Pet owners from across the country sent in thousands of pictures of their adorable rescue dogs and shared their heartwarming adoption stories.
People magazine has narrowed down that list to some precious pups, but now, People needs your help choosing the top 3.
Without further ado, check out the finalists in the video below:
First up is seven year old Oakley. As a baby, Oakley was found under a shed, but now she is the most outgoing dog on the block.
Jax enjoys sitting outside with coffee on any given day. He also enjoys getting dressed up in costumes and he considers himself a very sharp dresser. He’s a ten year old therapy dog who loves spending his days spreading joy at the hospital.
Kasey is six years old. She was rescued from a puppy mill, but has managed to overcome her past and blossom in to one very sweet fluffy pup.
Now there’s something about Harry. This two year old’s eyes are hard to miss. Now, Harry’s owner fell in love with him because of his human-like eyes.
Then there's two year old Oliver. He was saved from the streets of St. Martin after being hit by a car. Now, he’s a sweet playful pup who likes to dig holes and swim and run through the yard with the ball.
On to Augie. He’s also one year old. Some of Augie’s favorite activities include fetching frisbees and playing in the snow.
Weighing only five pounds, there's Schnellie. Schnellie was saved from an animal hoarder and now resides in a loving home.
Last but not least, we have one year old Maggie. Before she was adopted, she learned her commands at a dog training program at prison. Now, she has a home she can call hers.
Polls for the World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest end August 2. After that, the top three dogs will move on to the final judging phase where celebrity judges Katherine Schwarzenegger and Dan from Dan and Shay, along with judges from People and Pedigree, will choose their top pick.
The winner will be revealed this September.
To vote, you can CLICK HERE
Pedigree is sponsoring the contest on people.com
Editor's Note: People magazine is produced by Meredith Corporation, the parent company of Western Mass News.
