SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It is now 10 days away from Election Day, and today was the last day to register to vote in Massachusetts.
On Saturday, residents came by Springfield City Hall to register to vote and cast their ballots. Gladys Oyola-Lopez, an election commissioner in Springfield, said things were busy all day long.
“It's been busy with first-time registrants. We've had quite a few people today that have come in, registered, and voted today," Oyola-Lopez said.
She told Western Mass News she saw at least 10 people come in to register to vote on Saturday. It was the last day residents could do so in the Bay State.
“When we started today at noon, we had a line that wrapped around City Hall and went down to Court Street," she explained.
Oyola said about 3,000 people in Springfield registered from the time of the September primary till now. She also says more than 3,500 registered voters in Springfield have voted early.
She told us, so far, they received about 13,000 mail-in ballot returns out of 24,000 mail-in ballot requests.
Altogether, there are more than 16,000 registered voters in the city of Springfield who have voted, which is about 30 percent of the total turnout in the last presidential election in 2016.
Oyola also said she is expecting a 60 percent voter turnout, which in comparison to 55 percent in 2016. On Election Day, she is confident things will go well.
"I think most of the lines we'll see are now before Election Day with the early voting," she noted. "On Election Day, it's going to be smooth sailing pretty much.”
Early voting in the Bay State ends Friday, October 30, and Election Day is on Tuesday, November 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.