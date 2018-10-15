SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mid-term elections are less than a month away which means the deadline to register to vote is quickly approaching.
The election office at Springfield's city hall is bustling.
Even though Election Day isn't until November 6, the deadline to register to vote is Wednesday.
"Next couple of days will be busy. We’re kind of fully staffed, expecting people to come into the office and register to vote," said Gladys Oyola-Lopez
Another thing you must do that a lot of people don't realize, is update your address if you've moved since the last election.
"We’re kind of the last stop when it comes to changing or updating your address. We want people to know that your voting polls are updated based on where you live. If you move from one part of the city to another, sometimes if you move from one side of the street to another, it changes where you’re supposed to go and vote. We want people to know where their polls are, come visit us, call us and we’ll let you know. We’ll get you prepared," said Springfield Election Commissioner, Gladys Oyola-Lopez.
If you don't have time to stop by the election office, or mail in your registration, no worries.
Massachusetts offers online voter registration, or you can do it right from your phone or computer on the secretary of state website.
"In our que now, which is things we've got over the internet, over 200 voters that are either changing or becoming new voters in Springfield," said Oyola-Lopez.
Migdalia Rosado stopped by the Springfield Election Office Monday morning to make sure she was ready for the November election.
"I always come and change my address in here. This is my office. This is the closest one and early one. That’s what I like, to vote early," said Rosado.
The Springfield Election Office will have extended hours on Wednesday and be open until 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.