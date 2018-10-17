Today is the last day to register to vote for the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th.
You can vote by mail, online or in person.
Your vote on November 6th decides who will represent the state and local communities.
One thing you can do to prepare is check to see your registration status online at the Secretary of State's website or your local election office.
If you're not active, you'll have to register.
Once you are registered, election officials are reminding voters to verify their polling locations as well.
If your address has changed, your voting location might have moved.
When you're registering online you'll need an ID from the Registry of Motor Vehicles, automatic registration through the RMV does not begin until 2020.
If you don't have an ID, you will register by mail or in person.
