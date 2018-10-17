WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Time is ticking if you haven't registered to vote in the November, 6th mid-term elections.
Wednesday is the deadline in Massachusetts.
"We've been in the hundreds," West Springfield Town Clerk Otto Frizzell tells us.
In the last couple of weeks, there has been a surge of voters registering ahead of the November, 6th elections in West Springfield.
"Registration has been up," continued Otto. "I think we're going to have a good turnout. Probably higher than average turnout for this kind of election."
Otto tells Western Mass News that, as of Wednesday morning, they were just six people shy of the 17,550 residents who voted in the 2016 presidential election.
Several communities around western Mass have even expanded their hours Wednesday night to accommodate the last-minute voter sign-ups.
After about 8 p.m. on Wednesday night, the options to register will drop from three to one.
No mail. No in person.
It'll have to be online and done before midnight.
"We're seeing a lot of online registrations, [and] online address changes," continued Otto. "Mostly from younger people, but not all. Some people in the older generation are using it too. It's very simple to do and gets it done right away."
Just remember, if you don't have a signature on file at the Registry of Motor Vehicles, meaning a driver's license or a state ID card, you'll be on the sidelines for the election.
