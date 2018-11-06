(AP) -- Massachusetts voters have approved a ballot question stemming from a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on corporate political spending.
The measure calls for creation of a 15-member commission that would be charged with advancing a constitutional amendment that would reverse the 2010 Citizens United decision. The ruling prohibits the government from limiting political spending by corporations, unions and other groups.
Critics say the ruling has paved the way for corporations and wealthy special interests to spend freely and exert undue influence on political campaigns.
The unpaid commission would have until Dec. 31, 2019, to make recommendations.
Opponents of the question said amending the constitution would be "dangerous and misguided."
