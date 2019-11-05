CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's the first Tuesday in November, which means it's voting day.
If you exercised your civic duty by voting today, you probably walked away with an iconic 'I Voted' sticker.
It may be just a sticker, but it's a sticker that holds a whole lot of meaning, especially on election day.
"I thought I'm not going to wear it, but I'm going to work and school and put it on to let others know that it's so important to vote," said Michael W. Coscore.
Caitlin Moore added, "It means I made sure my vote counted and I'm going to walk around wearing it all day, hoping people see it and come out and do the same thing."
Chicopee Ward 4A clerk Gail Salvador told Western Mass News that after running low on stickers last year, they made sure they were fully stocked for voters this year.
"We didn't have a lot of stickers, but this year, we got a whole roll, so we should have more than enough," Salvador noted.
We found the simple stickers are a highlight of election day for people young and old.
"We get free stickers and we learn how to vote and when we're older we know what to fill in," said Nate Lastra.
Moore said she brings her stepsons to vote every year, hoping they learn the value of voting.
"They love looking at the ballot and seeing what we're doing and seeing all the steps," Moore explained.
Lastra said, "I like watching her go like...and how long the papers are and when she sticks it in, it's so satisfying when it goes like that."
However, beyond the sticker, people we spoke with said the act of voting is important to everyone.
"I think that everyone's vote matters," Moore said.
Thomas Stadnicki added, "Everybody should get out and vote."
"Other people in other countries don't have this right. We do here, so it's your obligation...it should be...to go out and vote," Salvador said.
Coscore noted, "Just go out and vote and let the best candidates win."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.