(WGGB/WSHM) -- Voters are heading to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in primary elections across the Commonwealth.
A big focus is on the Democratic U.S. Senate race, featuring incumbent Senator Ed Markey and Congressman Joe Kennedy III.
Another prominent Democratic race is for the U.S. House of Representatives. That’s between incumbent and the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee Congressman Richard Neal and Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse.
One voter told Western Mass News it was important for her to vote.
“With everything going on in the world, I think that my vote matters and I want to get on and so people can represent us that need to represent us and i think that’s the major thing why i voted,” said Leeann Paulding.
In Springfield alone, there are more than 50 polling locations.
Voters in Massachusetts also had the option to vote by mail or drop their ballot off in boxes set up in each community.
You can head to the polls until 8 p.m. tonight.
Western Mass News will have complete coverage of Primary Day. Stay with us on-air, online, and in our streaming app for the latest.
(1) comment
Thank god no more Morse and Neal hit piece adds along with that useless stuff Markey ruining any time i watch TV after today!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.