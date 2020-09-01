(WGGB/WSHM) -- Today, voters around the Commonwealth will head to the polls to make their voices heard in this year’s primary elections.
It's expected to be a historic primary election, with some major changes due to COVID-19 concerns.
Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
There are some changes that make this primary election different than most. They are aimed to limit the crowds that you typically see on voting day.
First, many people have already cast their ballots through early voting. Others have already mailed in their ballots, considering this is the first year that everyone statewide could choose to vote by mail due to COVID-19 concerns.
Voters should keep in mind that if you've applied to vote by mail, but haven’t sent back you ballot, you need to have that in a secured drop-box at your city's clerk’s office by 8 p.m. tonight if you want your vote counted.
Western Mass News also caught up with one early voter this morning. He gave us insight into how the process has changed.
“I decided to use my right as an American citizen to come out and vote. Taking that chance of water in two minutes to vote the same way i go to store or work... If i can take him for cautions to stay 6 feet away, use hand sanitizer, and the pencils we use are disposable,” said Steven Rodriguez.
No matter what way you choose to vote, it’s clear that voter turnout is up from previous years. That is partly because of the amount of options we've been given this year and because of two major elections that could change the way Massachuetts is represented in Washington.
The first race is that for U.S. Senate as incumbent Ed Markey, who is seeking his second six-year term, is facing off against challenger Joe Kennedy III
Both men have campaigned hard across the state and you’re your vote.
Kennedy said if he’s elected, he will focus on education, racial injustice, and more.
Meanwhile, Markey is passionate about a variety of issues, like the economy and the Green New Deal.
“So we are down to the final day, ladies and gentlemen. We have to get out to vote. We have to do everything we can between now and 8 [Tuesday] night to ensure our message is delivered,” Markey said to supporters on Monday.
Kennedy added, “I think western Massachusetts has so much to offer our Commonwealth and our country, but I think you need a little bit of assistance and a little bit of push from the federal government and that only happens when you have got folks that are here.”
The second major primary involving the Bay State’s representation in Washington is the First Congressional District in western Massachusetts.
Incumbent Richard Neal is being challenged by Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse.
Western Mass News had the chance to speak to both candidates ahead of election day.
“It’s an opportunity to point out that I have delivered for the district and I have been available been completely involved in all parts of the district and look forward to what the next challenge will be,” Neal noted.
Morse added, “It’s time we vote for change, it’s time we vote for a congressman that shows up, that listens to people, that doesn’t just fight for the wealthy and the corporations that fights for everyday people that live in the city of Springfield.”
Western Mass News will have complete coverage of Primary Day. Stay with us on-air, online, and in our streaming app for the latest.
