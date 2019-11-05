(WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s election day in a number of western Massachusetts communities.
In Springfield, Mayor Domenic Sarno is seeking a fifth term, challenged by Yolanda Cancel.
New mayors will be elected in Chicopee, where Richard Kos has decided not to seek a fourth term, Westfield, where Brian Sullivan is not seeking a third term, and Greenfield, where William Martin is stepping down after 10 years.
The mayors of Agawam and Easthampton face no opposition.
Former mayors are seeking council seats, including Edward Sullivan in West Springfield and Christine Forgey in Greenfield.
Holyoke voters are being asked to approve a $54 million Proposition 2 ½ override to cover the city’s cost for two new middle schools.
Easthampton voters are considering four ballot questions. One would extend the mayor’s term of office from two to four years.
In Greenfield, voters are being asked to authorize the borrowing of $19.5 million to build a new public library.
Polls in most communities are open until 8 p.m. Tuesday, except Chicopee and Westfield, where they close at 7 p.m.
Western Mass News will have all the results on-air and on-line throughtout the night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.