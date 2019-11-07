HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Voters in Holyoke shot down a proposed override that would have completed funding for two new middle schools.
Now, it's back to the drawing boards after voters rejected the proposed plan.
The questions that voters saw on the ballot on Tuesday asked if they were in favor of spending $54 million for the cost of building two new schools, to replace aging middle schools.
Now, those funds would only cover the city's portion of expenses. The total cost would be $132 million.
The state, paying around $76 million of it.
Western Mass News spoke with the school superintendent Steve Zrike who explains that people in the city simply had different types of concerns.
"I think there is support for schools," Zrike said. "There was a lot of support for the plan, there were a lot of questions and concerns on the financing of the plan and what's what I have heard most."
He said the two new schools would each have housed about 550 students.
Voters said although they are disappointed that it didn't pass, they are switching the focus forward to finding a new plan starting on Thursday.
A meeting at Holyoke's City Hall will take place at 5 p.m. on Thursday to discuss a new five year plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.