NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With the president signaling for a recount in Wisconsin and filing a lawsuit to halt ballot counting in Michigan, local people are voicing their concerns.
On Wednesday in Northampton, a group of voters rallied against President Trump, who is suggesting voter fraud. These voters said every mail-in ballot deserves to be counted.
"If we don’t count these votes, if we don’t count them accurately, in a way that we can depend on the legitimacy of the vote. I think it’s gonna be a problem," said Northampton protester Bob Haxby.
Western Mass News spoke with Robert Ravens-Seger, a political science professor at American International College, about what this could mean for America’s voice at the ballot box going forward.
He told us many of the mail-in ballots sway democratic, which is why Joe Biden is pulling ahead.
"The in-person votes were counted first and then the other ones later, so it looks from Trump's perspective as if these votes are coming out of nowhere, but these were votes that were cast days ago, in some cases weeks ago," Ravens-Seger noted.
The president has already requested a recount in Wisconsin and filed a lawsuit in Pennsylvania and Michigan to stop ballot counting. He also said that he would take the ballot battle to the Supreme Court, something Ravens-Seger thinks could be a more difficult path.
"I think that the Supreme Court will not side with President Trump if there’s no appearance, no evidence of impropriety," he explained.
On Wednesday, Congressman Richard Neal, Governor Charlie Baker, and the Mass. Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin all stated they believe mail-in ballots should be counted in full.
