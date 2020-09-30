SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The first presidential debate of 2020 is in the books.
For 90 chaotic minutes, President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden went head-to-head on topics like the economy, race in America, climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic, and, at times, even getting personal.
We asked probably upwards of 50 people about the debate on Wednesday and while some said they liked Biden or Trump, we heard one answer repeated more than any other
Who do you think won Tuesday's debate?
In an increasingly divided political world, never has one question - Who do you think won the debate? - prompted so many people to agree.
“I don’t think there was a clear winner. I think it was a waste of time,” said Noreen Miller.
Dave Hart added, “I think it was a tie or more accurately there were no winners.”
Some people took one look at our sign with the question and told us right away, they shut off the presidential showdown between Trump and Biden after only a few minutes.
The debate commission is reportedly considering changes to the structure of future matchups.
Voters we spoke with had some suggestions from volume control, to advice for the moderators.
“I think if they could shut his mic off it would help,” said Suzanne Pace.
Ellen Bletsos added, “You have to be, stop the process and say okay, he’s talking.”
“It’s not WWE. This is about choosing a next president,” said AIC history and government professor Bob Ravens-Seeger.
We spoke with Ravens-Seeger, who said he agrees with the suggestion of cutting mics to avoid interruptions.
“They could speak uninterruptedly for two minutes or 90 seconds,” Ravens-Seeger explained.
Some are calling for the debates to be cancelled and we asked whether or not there's ever been precedent for doing so.
“There hasn’t been, but we are in unprecedented times. I don’t think that Biden will decline to do the debates because first of all, it’ll say that he’s like running away,” Ravens-Seeger said.
In a world of constant election updates, televised campaign stops, and social media following a candidate's every move, maybe our next dry-erase board question should be: Are debates even worth it?
[Reporter: Did it sway your opinion at all one way or the other?]
“Negative, nope,” said one voter.
The next debate scheduled is next Wednesday, October 7. It's the vice presidential matchup between incumbent Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris.
