SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Controversy spiraled in recent days over the Hampden County Register of Deeds race after Republican Marie Angelides accused Democrat Cheryl Coakley-Rivera's campaign of forging signatures.
It all came to light just last week and stirred up quite a bit of controversy.
Today, voters will decide who they want to see fill the position as Angelides and Coakley-Rivera go head-to-head today in a the race for Register of Deeds.
"I'm very excited, I'm cautiously optimistic. I love that people are coming out," Coakley-Rivera said Tuesday.
Angelides added, "We're getting around, we're meeting people."
However, controversy followed on the campaign trail. Angelides accused Coakley-Rivera's campaign of forging signatures.
"Signatures matter when it comes to this. The law matters when it comes to the Register of Deeds," Angelides explained.
Coakley-Rivera noted. "That's not what the race is really about. That's what my opponent wanted it to be about...smoke and mirrors type of thing."
In order to land on the ballot for Register of Deeds, you must have 1,000 signatures from members of your party.
Angelides contended that there were forged signatures, while Coakley-Rivera said that simply isn't true.
Angelides told Western Mass News she is requesting a formal investigation, but when it boils down to their stances, they are both speaking out with a message…
"I have the qualifications, the knowledge, and the experience from day one to get out there and to work for them," Angelides added.
Coakley-Rivera said, "What I want to do is change it and I want to have attorneys from the bar association work for citizens here and do pro-bono work for free estate planning."
