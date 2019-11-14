WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- VSCO is a popular app that people of all ages are using. You snap a photo, add different filters, and post it.
It is similar to Instagram, but a student we spoke with said she likes it better because it gives her more creative freedom without judgment.
A professor from Westfield State University also broke down the 'Terms of Use Agreement' parents should know since the app is becoming more popular with kids and teens.
You may have heard of a 'VSCO girl.' She is environmentally-friendly, who uses the popular app VSCO with her own trendy style.
"A VSCO girl is basically a girl who wears a long shirt, shorts...They have their hair in a messy bun, like the Puka shells. They have scrunches and they have a Hydroflask," said Westfield State student Abigail Lafond.
The 'VSCO Girl' was created through people off all ages who use the app. Think Instagram, but without the pressure comments on the page.
Lafond said she likes the app because there is no pressure.
"You don't really get judgment, necessarily, for your pictures and, I mean, people can judge you for them see them," Lafond explained.
The app is very popular with kids from middle school to college.
We checked in with Westfield State Professor Christopher Gullen. He broke down what you should know if your children are starting to use the app.
"I can understand the appeal of these kinds of apps because they allow kids to have their own place and to show their own photos," Gullen said.
VSCO requires users to be 13 years or older. After downloading the app, you have to fill out basic information, then click on the terms of use agreement.
Gullen said most parents don't read through the long document, but he encouraged parents to do so.
"When you upload your content, you grant us a license to use that content to promote VSCO's businesses, so that could be show your pictures, allow them to resize them, feature your pictures on VSCO's collection. I found that problematic. Their loophole is right here, saying by downloading the app, you are agreeing to these terms and conditions," Gullen explained.
Gullen said when someone clicks 'Agree,' it potentially gives the company an option to make money off of the photo that was posted.
"Parents need to read through the terms and conditions. If it is something they are uncomfortable with, they need to understand the terms and conditions as best they can," Gullen noted.
Having a conversation with your child or teen will make it easier for the both of you.
"Parents educating kids when they are young, when they first get their device or even before they get their first device, because they are going to run into other kids with devices, they need to make kids aware of what happened to their images, what happened to their data in a way that they can understand," Gullen said.
That's because what someone posts on social media can last forever.
"As kids get older and into their teens, the parents need to make their kids aware that these things can come back to haunt you later on. It can damage your chance of getting into college, it could damage the change of getting a job you want. It could damage your change of going down a career path because of something you posted," Gullen said.
In response, VSCO provided a statement to Western Mass News. It reads, in part:
"We encourage all of our users to read and understand both our terms of use and community guidelines, which are publicly available here and here."
"Our intention to build an inclusive community, based on respect and understanding, and where all users have a voice in defining what VSCO is, guides both our community guidelines and terms of use."
