NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Vermont man is dead following a traffic pursuit on I-91 that started in Holyoke and ended in the area of Exit 18 in Northampton.
This according to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office.
Sunday night, just after 9 p.m. we're told Massachusetts State Police attempted to stop the vehicle the VT man was driving on I-91 in Holyoke.
NWDA's Office representative, Mary Carey, tells Western Mass News it was because the vehicle had an "unreadable license plate."
We're told the vehicle did not stop and sped away, reaching speeds of between 100 - 112 miles per hour.
"The vehicle attempted to exit the Interstate at Exit 18 in Northampton but failed to negotiate the turn, drove through the median and collided with the guardrail alongside the northbound on-ramp," Mary Carey explained.
When police got to the vehicle, they found the VT man inside. He was the only one in the vehicle and the NWDA's Office says he was found with a 'gunshot wound to the head.'
They tell us it was 'self-inflicted.'
We're told the 27-year-old man from VT, died on scene.
Mary Carey reports a firearm and a discharged cartridge was found inside the vehicle.
Authorities have not identified the man at this time and further details about the incident have not been released.
