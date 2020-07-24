BERNARDSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A man and a woman from VT have been arrested on heroin and firearm charges, following a State Police stop on I-91 in Bernardston.
Richard Bump, 32 and Abbie Harrington, 24, both from Bennington, VT ..now face multiple drug and firearm charges.
State Police in Massachusetts say Thursday night at about 8:15 p.m., troopers were patrolling I-91 North when they initiated a motor vehicle stop.
"...They observed a black Hyundai Tucson with a Vermont registration commit motor vehicle violations," State Police explain adding, "Prior to stopping troopers saw the driver flick a lit cigarette out the driver’s side window."
After doing an investigation, the troopers allegedly found hundreds of baggies of Heroin and a loaded gun.
"As a result of an investigation and search of the vehicle troopers located approximately 930 wax baggies of Heroin, a loaded Sig Sauer .45 firearm with nine rounds of ammunition, two magazine pouches with 18 rounds of .45 ammunition, $2500 in cash and various pieces of narcotics paraphernalia," State Police report.
Both Bump and Harrington have been charged with Trafficking Heroin, Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Law, Possession of a Firearm in a Felony, Possess/Carry a Firearm, Improper Storage of a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm without an FID Card, Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card, Carrying a Loaded Firearm, and Tampering with Evidence of a Crime.
Additionally, Bump was charged with Marked Lanes, Speeding, and Cigarette/Match Thrown from Vehicle.
We're told both Bump and Harringotn were taken to the State Police Barracks in Shelburne Falls to be booked.
Bail for each, was set at $7,500.
Bump and Harrington were then transported to the Franklin House of Correction in Greenfield ahead of their arraignments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.