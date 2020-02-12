VT State Police locate convicted murderer that walked away from furlough.

WATERBURY, VT (WGGB/WSHM) - A convicted murderer that walked away from furlough last week has been located.
Vermont state officials tell us that 55-year-old William Wheelock was located inside a residence on Park Avenue in Rutland City, VT around 1:55 Wednesday afternoon.
Wheelock was detained and taken into custody without incident.
He was then transported to Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland where he was originally being held.
Officials say that Wheelock was convicted back in 1987 of second-degree murder and was sentenced to 21-99 years in prison.
He was then released back in January on furlough.
We're told that Wheelock has ties to the Springfield area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.