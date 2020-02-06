SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Vermont State Police say they are searching for a 'convicted murderer' who has 'ties' to the Springfield, Mass. area.
William Wheelock is 55-years-old and according to VT State Police his behavior is considered 'unpredictable and potentially dangerous.'
They say, "If Wheelock is located or seen, members of the public should not approach or contact him and instead immediately call 911."
Wheelock who was convicted back in 1987 of second-degree murder and sentenced to 21-99 years in prison, was released at the end of January 'on furlough,' authorities report.
However, he is now missing and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
"He was released on furlough Jan. 28, 2020. He was under DOC supervision and residing in transitional housing in Bellows Falls at the time he absconded. While on furlough, he was required to wear an electronic monitoring device. Wheelock cut off and discarded the device, which alerted DOC to immediately notify law enforcement," VT State Police report.
Wheelock is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 215 pounds, authorities say.
VT State Police add that he has, "...blue eyes, thinning gray hair, and “666” tattooed on his left eyelid."
They also report that he has 'ties to the area of Springfield, Massachusetts.'
We're told, that Wheelock was last seen at around 3:30 p.m. yesterday, getting into a vehicle.
"...A dark-colored SUV, possibly a newer model Nissan Rouge with Vermont registration, at the Penguin Mart at 124 Rockingham St. in Bellows Falls. The vehicle contained 2-3 other people and traveled north on U.S. Route 5 toward Rockingham," VT State Police say.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact VT State Police at 802-722-4600 or local police.
We're told Vermont State Police, Corrections, U.S. Marshals Service, Bellows Falls PD and other agencies are seeking Wheelock.
