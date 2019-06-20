BERNARDSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A woman from Vermont is facing several charges following a traffic stop in Franklin County.
Mass. State Police said that late Tuesday night, a trooper pulled over along I-91 in Bernardston after calls came in reporting that the car was driving erratically approximately an hour earlier.
After speaking with the driver, identified by State Police as 27-year-old Ashley Cloutier of Bellows Falls, VT, the trooper went back to the cruiser to verify information.
While the trooper was in the cruiser, he reportedly saw Cloutier grab a plastic bag that was next to her and tried to relocate it.
The trooper "immediately approached the vehicle and ordered her to drop the bag, when asked what was in it Cloutier admitted it was Heroin," State Police said in a statement.
Backup arrived a short time later and Cloutier was placed under arrest and put into a cruiser.
Investigators put the plastic bag on the roof of the car and saw approximately 1,100 small wax bags that each contained a single 'hit' of heroin.
Cloutier has been charged with trafficking in heroin, speeding, and marked lanes violations.
State Police noted that the estimated street value of the heroin, which had a total weight of 22 grams, is an estimated $11,000.
