SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After months of speculation, Wahlburgers officially breaks ground today in Springfield.
Today's ceremony marks an end to a big question mark on many minds and after much delay, the restaurant will become reality.
Two words: food truck.
Today kicks off construction of a much-anticipated part of the MGM Springfield puzzle. one that hundreds of people couldn't wait to get a bite of.
With a shovel to the ground, it's official: Wahlburgers is coming to Springfield.
"We're just really excited to be out here in Springfield, you know? We're a part of MGM and the whole thing and being part of the city of Springfield. We're very excited," Paul Wahlberg tells us.
Paul Wahlberg, the brother of Mark and Donnie, all co-founders of the restaurant, with the help of their mom in town for the ceremony.
Also on hand, Springfield Mayor Dominic Sarno and MGM Springfield President Michael Mathis.
This site was originally scheduled to be developed by MGM by this Summer.
Then, Wahlburgers came into the picture, brother Mark coming to Springfield to make the announcement last Summer.
Paul Wahlberg tells Western Mass News he's happy the project is now underway.
"It's a very good fit for us and we're just really happy to be a part of the western part of the state, because we love Massachusetts. It's home. It means so much to us, and being in downtown Springfield is awesome," explained Paul.
Right after the groundbreaking, a Wahlburgers food truck parked at the MGM Plaza to give people at taste of what's to come.
"[What do you think?] It's good! I'd get another one," says Chicopee resident Stan Godere.
Many people waiting two hours for a burger.
Stan Godere of Chicopee was one of the lucky ones.
"[How long did you wait in line for this?] Over an hour," said Godere.
His only concern...
"They're around the corner. Not too many people want to leave that machine. [Maybe for a good burger?] Maybe," noted Godere.
Technically still on the MGM campus, Wahlburgers is a little ways down Main on the corner of Main and Union.
Judging by Friday's crowds, burger fans won't mind the short walk.
Paul's favorite?
"The Our Burger. The Our Burger through and through. Our Burger and a Coke," added Paul.
Wahlburgers, we're told, is expected to open July of next Summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.