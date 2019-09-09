SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- More than a year after MGM Springfield’s grand opening, construction is finally set to begin at Wahlburgers in downtown Springfield.
If you’ve driven past the corner of Main and Union Streets the last few months, you’ve seen signs that said that Wahlburgers is coming soon.
Today, we now know when construction will be beginning behind those walls.
MGM Springfield told Western Mass News that a groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Friday, September 20.
Paul Wahlberg, the brother of Mark and Donnie and co-founder of the restaurant, will be in attendance, as well as Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, MGM Springfield President Michael Mathis, and Mass. Gaming Commission Chairwoman Cathy Judd-Stein.
Many are asking why has it taken this long for construction to begin.
Back in June, Western Mass News reported how the gaming commission unanimously approved the deadline extension for construction, after it was originally scheduled to be developed by July 8, 2019.
Based on a fully-executed lease with Wahlburgers, MGM Vice President and Legal Counsel Seth Stratton said that that lease contemplates turnover and an opening no later than June 2020.
Following next Friday's groundbreaking ceremony, the Wahlburgers food truck will be at MGM from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
No official date has been announced yet for the restaurant’s grand opening.
