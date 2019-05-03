SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It is opening day for MGM's Food Truck Fridays in downtown Springfield.
Several food trucks will be featured each Friday at Armory Square at MGM Springfield.
One of the fan favorites is Wahlburgers, which is appearing this opening week.
Each week, there will be three MGM food trucks - Guac This Way, Man! Buns, and Gelato.
There will also be some local favorites coming in every Friday.
Those who come out on their lunch break can also enjoy live music and games.
"It's an exciting day because they're coming in with the restaurant here, so we're coming in to promote. We have like 500 burgers, the turkey burger, the BBQ bacon, and the Our burger, so the three brothers choice," said Trevor Cobbs with Wahlburgers.
Wahlburgers noted that they are expecting to sell-out today and today is a good preview for what’s to come. A Wahlburgers restaurant is expected to open in Springfield in the coming months.
Food Truck Friday will be held each Friday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through September 27.
