SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The doors finally opened Friday at the long-awaited burger spot, Wahlburgers for a soft opening to some special guests. Western Mass News cameras were rolling to give you a firsthand look inside.

Burger and Wahlberg family fans alike have been anxiously waiting for over a year for the doors to open to the public at their newest location in Downtown Springfield.

“Getting through COVID and we are still kind of working our way through it, it’s important for us to be safe and take care of the safety of our customers and the safety of our staff, but we all feel like we’re getting towards the end it’s been a long 15-16 months for all of us,” Paul Wahlberg said.

Western Mass News spoke to Paul Wahlberg, the chef at Wahlburgers. He told Western Mass News tells Tuesday will be the day the doors will finally open to the public.

“It’s still going to be a little bit low-key for us and I think there will be a later date once the casino and the hotel really decide to have a great big send-off,” Wahlberg said.

Friday evening, the famous family opened their doors for an invite-only soft opening.

“It was amazing obviously the service was impeccable, I know that we’ve been waiting for Wahlburgers to open here in MGM, just happy to be able to support them,” Senator Adam Gomez said.

Sen. Gomez tried his first bite at Friday’s gathering.

“I ordered the Double Dekker my son ordered a bacon barbecue burger and we tried the tots flights,” Sen. Gomez said.

As for Wahlberg’s recommendation:

“You got to get the Our Burger and the Wahlbrewski for those old enough but having the Alburger it’s black Angus beef patty we have government cheese, Pickles onions tomatoes lettuce and our homemade Wahl sauce.

And both Wahlburg and Gomez are excited for the long-awaited burger joint to finally welcome the public here in western Mass.

“Especially Springfield, it’s such a great city and it’s got such a great history being right around the corner from the basketball hall of fame amazing for us and we’re just happy to be here, thank you to everyone for being so patient obviously it’s been a long year for everybody trying to get through this and get open and really make this our home in the western part of the state,”

“My best to Paul, this place is amazing it’s going to be a hit,” Sen. Gomez said.

The soft opening will continue for those invited guests throughout the weekend. The public will finally be able to sink their teeth into their own Wahlburger when doors officially open on Tuesday.