SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – An anticipated addition to the MGM Springfield site will not open until 2021.
A spokesperson for Wahlburgers told Western Mass News that “after careful consideration”, the opening of their restaurant at MGM Springfield has been delayed until the spring of 2021.
“The Wahlburgers MGM Springfield team looks forward to welcoming guests through its doors next year and sharing all of the hard work that has gone into making this restaurant truly special for the Springfield community,” Wahlburgers added in a statement.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
