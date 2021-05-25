SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After a delay in opening due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wahlburger's will be opening its downtown Springfield location Tuesday morning.
Mayor Domenic Sarno will join MGM Springfield President and COO Chris Kelly, Chef Paul Wahlberg and other officials and representatives for the grand opening at 11 a.m.
The restaurant is located at 1028 Main Street and will be open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wahlburgers has six locations across Massachusetts. This new location is the only one in Western Mass.
"Thank you to the Wahlberg family, especially Chef Paul Wahlberg for his belief and investment in our City," said Mayor Sarno in a statement. "Wahlburgers will complement my administration's efforts to revitalizing our downtown and South End neighborhoods."
I give it 6 months, a year tops. Closes at 9pm, nothing exciting around it, no bling bling lights, nothing. If the other Burger joints next to the HOF didn't make what makes you think this one will ? fail.
