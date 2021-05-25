SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After a delay in opening due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wahlburgers is officially open for business in downtown Springfield.
“It’s the name, it’s the burger, it’s the Wahlbergs,” said Sarah Mancini.
The wait is finally over. Dozens of people lined up early Tuesday morning for opening day of Wahlburgers in downtown Springfield.
George Perrin was first in line and showed up around 6:30 a.m. which was nearly five hours before doors officially opened.
“I've been planning this for over a year. I've never been the first anywhere, but I came out real early this morning to support the family…I'll probably be a regular here at Wahlburgers,” Perrin added.
There are currently six Wahlburger locations across the state, but this is the first in western Massachusetts.
“Anything we can do in Massachusetts…it's our home state and we love our home state, so having a great opportunity and definitely coming out to Springfield, which is such a great city. We are really excited to do this,” said Chef Paul Wahlberg.
After the opening was delayed due to the pandemic, residents were excited to finally sink their teeth into a Wahlburger made by Chef Paul Wahlberg. At the restaurant's ribbon cutting, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno praised the Wahlberg family and said their contribution to the city of Springfield will help revitalize the downtown area.
Residents Western Mass News spoke with agree.
“I've bene to the restaurant out in Hingham. I met Paul [Wahlberg]. I was here for the groundbreaking. It’s just an exciting day to see such development here in Springfield,” Mancini said.
When we asked what they would be digging into first, Mancini noted, “They have on the menu listed favorites of the brothers, which is good, like any of those, like I really haven’t had a bad meal.”
Perrin added, “I’m gonna get that double bacon cheeseburger…the mac and cheese, I’ve heard, is a phenomenal dish. I wanna try that, some onion rings, and I’ll probably get a few other items to take home.”
(1) comment
I give it 6 months, a year tops. Closes at 9pm, nothing exciting around it, no bling bling lights, nothing. If the other Burger joints next to the HOF didn't make what makes you think this one will ? fail.
