SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After years of anticipation, the new Wahlburgers at MGM Springfield has an official opening date.

The company told Western Mass News that the restaurant plans to open on Tuesday, May 25.

The restaurant chain is owned by the Wahlberg family, including lead chef Paul Wahlberg, as well as actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg.

Mark Wahlberg first announced the restaurant was coming to MGM back in August 2018 on the eve of the casino's grand opening. A groundbreaking was held in September 2019.

