(WGGB/WSHM) -- New details have been released into the funeral arrangements for a fallen soldier.

The family of Master Sgt. Luis Deleon-Figueroa has confirmed the days of his wake and funeral.

They told Western Mass News that a wake is planned for next Monday in West Springfield, while the funeral will be held on next Tuesday in Agawam.

Times are still being ironed out, but they did indicate that the funeral will be open to the public.

Deleon-Figueroa, a Chicopee native, was killed while completing a combat operation in Afghanistan. 

The Green Beret attended Chicopee High School and leaves behind a fiancee, two young daughters, and a stepdaughter.

