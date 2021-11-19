CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The wake was held for fallen officer Michael Dion Wednesday evening.
Law enforcement officials from Chicopee and beyond stopped by the Grise Funeral Home on Springfield Street in Chicopee to pay their respects.
A funeral service will be held at Chicopee Comp. Saturday at 11:00 a.m.
Public seating is limited.
Officer Dion passed away at Baystate Medical Center last week after suffering from a heart attack while on traffic duty. He served 39 years with Chicopee PD. Officer Dion was 60 years old.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.