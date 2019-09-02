WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday, the body of Master Sergeant Luis Deleon-Figueroa was returned home with the highest of honors.
A dignified procession ran from Westover Air Reserve Base to West Springfield where a wake is being held in his honor.
"It's important to honor someone who's made the ultimate sacrifice for our country," local resident Garrett Distefano tells us.
Nearly two weeks ago, Chicopee resident, Master Sergeant Luis Deleon-Figueroa was killed while preforming a combat exercise in Afghanistan.
Although his life was cut short, those who knew him best tell us they are proud of all he accomplished.
As a decorated war veteran and Green Beret, the master sergeant served for more than thirteen years and was deployed six times spending time in South America, Iraq, and Afghanistan.
After his years of dedicated service for us, the community of western Mass came together to honor him.
"This is a huge event and you really should honor this guy. He sacrificed for us and for everyone," stated local resident Roland Navone.
From Westover Air Base to West Springfield, local and state officers escorted the master sergeant's body in a procession with the highest of honor.
From a salute to a bowed head and hand over their heart, people found a way to honor the master sergeant in their own dignified way.
We spoke to dozens of people along the road who came out to show their support, many of whom are war veterans themselves.
Roland Beaudet told Western Mass News that the sight today was very different from when he returned home from his service in Vietnam.
"It wasn’t pretty and that’s why I’m here today and that’s why a lot of us are here today. We didn’t get the respect we need and that’s why every opportunity I have to honor fallen soldiers, I do," Beaudet said.
"As a Green Beret and Chicopee resident. he's made more than a sacrifice that we made to come out and honor him on a Labor Day," continued Distefano.
Garrett tells Western Mass News it was important for him to be there today, and teach his daughters what it means to be an American.
"They are here to see what people do to make our country a great place to live. Keep it safe. Coming out this morning along with other children to really show what it is to be apart of this country and to do your part," added Distefano.
Western Mass News will be following this story throughout the day. Stay with us both on air and online for the latest.
