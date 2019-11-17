WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Today begins the two days of remembrance as the community continues to mourn the loss of Lt. Jason Menard of the Worcester Fire Department.
He died heroically in the line of duty on Wednesday.
Calling hours began this afternoon at the Mercadante Funeral Home.
Thousands of people have come from all over to honor Lt. Menard, firefighter, husband, and father of three, who lost his life after saving two of his crew members.
The Massachusetts Firefighter’s Union has over 12,000 members and all departments are expected to be at the services.
A wide range of national departments are in attendance, including firefighters from Canada, Chicago, New York, Boston, Springfield, and more.
JetBlue yesterday flew the Firefighter Department of New York plane in to Worcester in Lt. Menard’s honor, just one of the ways the community is coming together in support.
Worcester Fire Chief Michael Lavoie tells Western Mass News in an emotional press conference that the community has gone above and beyond to support his department.
“The community has come out in amazing ways to support our fire department, which obviously we need in this time. I can’t thank the community enough for their support and understanding. I also want to thank the men and women of the Worcester Fire Department, who come to work every, single day, who come to work and do their job with heavy hearts and obviously tremendous sadness right now," Chief Lavoie tells us.
Authorities say Lt. Menard was killed early Wednesday morning.
Crews were called to a house fire on Stockholm Street. There were reports of a baby still in the burning home.
The firefighters went to the third floor, but the flames were to strong.
Lt. Menard forced one of his crew members the leave. He then pushed the other out the window, saving both of their lives.
One firefighter is still in the hospital.
Calling hours go until 7:00 tonight.
Funeral services are Monday at the St. John’s Catholic Church with a private family procession to follow.
