WALTHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Family, friends, and fans of Red Sox Hall of Famer and broadcaster Jerry Remy gathered Thursday to pay their final respects.
Visiting hours at the Brasco and Sons Memorial Chapels in Waltham run from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. today.
Remy died this past Saturday at the age of 68 after multiple battles with cancer.
He spent more than 40 years in the Red Sox organization as a player, coach, and broadcaster.
He leaves behind his wife, three children, and two grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.