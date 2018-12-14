WORCESTOR, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Today is the wake for Christopher Roy, the Worcester firefighter who died in a five-alarm blaze over the past weekend.
Thousands of firefighters are expected to be in attendance to say goodbye to their fallen brother, both for today's wake and tomorrow's funeral.
Starting at noon, streets will be closed down and parking will be limited around St. John's Catholic Church in Worcester, where thousands are expected to pay their final respects to Christopher Roy.
Roy leaves behind a 9-year-old daughter, Ava, his parents, and a brother, who said Christopher was the pillar to their family.
He was a Shrewsbury resident, and served in the Worcester Fire Department for more than two years out of Ladder Four, Group Three at the Webster Square Fire Station.
His obituary reads that he liked to cook for the guys there.
Roy had a passion for hunting and fishing, according to those who knew him best.
He even recently purchased an ATV to use on one of his hunting adventures.
He also had ties here in western Mass, graduating from UMass-Amherst.
We caught up with Art Williamson, who has served as the Chief of the West Springfield Fire Department for the last thirty-two years.
He plans on attending Roy's final tribute.
"It's one big family," stated Williamson. "I can go to a firehouse in Louisiana and be treated just like I am at a firehouse in West Springfield. When one of us falls, we get together and we honor that. It just seems like December. All I can say is December again."
Christopher Roy died doing what he loved, helping people and saving lives.
Roy's death stings even more, because of when it came in December.
Let's take you back to December 3rd, 1999, a five-alarm fire broke out at the Worcester Cold Storage and Warehouse.
Six firefighters were killed that day, which is now referred to as the Worcester six.
On December 8th, 2011, a three-alarm blaze took the life of another firefighter.
Art Williamson's father served with the Worcester Fire Department for thirty-five years.
He followed his dad's footsteps and became a firefighter himself.
"This will be my eighth funeral in nineteen years in Worcester," continued Williamson. "I knew some of the guys from December 3rd."
A memorial fund has been set up for Roy's daughter, Ava, and our own Brittany Murphy is also collecting patches from first responders around the country to give to Ava before Christmas as a sign of love and support for her father.
The deadline to get patches to Brittany is December 20th so Ava has them for Christmas.
Today's wake is from 4 to 8 at St. John's Catholic Church in Worcester.
Tomorrow's funeral services begin at 10 a.m. at the same place before Roy is laid to rest at the Notre Dame cemetery.
