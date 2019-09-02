CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Monday, the body of Master Sgt. Luis Deleon-Figueroa was returned home with the highest of honors.
A dignified procession ran from Westover to West Springfield where a wake is scheduled to begin this afternoon.
It was touching to see just how many people came out today with flags lining the street and bowed heads to honor the master sergeant.
Just under two weeks ago, 31-year-old Chicopee native and Green Beret Luis Deleon-Figueroa was killed while preforming a combat exercise in Afghanistan.
The Master Sergeant served our country for more than 13 years and had been deployed six times in his career.
Today, we spoke to dozens of people along the road who came out to show their support, many of whom are war veterans themselves.
Roland Beaudet told Western Mass News that the sight today was very different from when he returned home from his service in Vietnam.
"It wasn’t pretty and that’s why I’m here today and that’s why a lot of us are here today. We didn’t get the respect we need and that’s why every opportunity I have to honor fallen soldiers, I do," Beaudet said.
Beaudet went on to express his appreciation not only for the Master Sergeant, but also for the Deleon-Figueroa family and the sacrifices they’ve made.
In addition to the people lining the streets, members of local and state police assisted in today's procession.
The West Springfield Fire Department lifted a large American flag across the street at the end of the procession - a sight that truly made you proud to be an American.
Western Mass News will be following this story throughout the day. Stay with us both on air and online for the latest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.