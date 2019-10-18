Wales man arrested in Monson on OUI charge.

MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of Lower Hampden Road is closed as crews continue to investigate a motor vehicle crash.
According to Monson Police Detective Szymanski, around 8:40 Friday night, officers and firefighters responded to Lower Hampden Road for a report of a motor vehicle accident.
Arriving officers found that a vehicle had struck a utility pole and that hot wires had come down across the road.
The driver, who was the lone occupant in the vehicle, was treated for minor injuries on scene.
Det. Szymanski says that the driver, a 30-year-old man from Wales, was taken into custody on several charges, including OUI and speeding.
Officials are not releasing the suspect's name at this time.
Lower Hampden Road is closed between Butler and Mayhill Roads as National Grid crews work to replace the damaged pole.
Officials say that portion of Lower Hampden Road is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.
