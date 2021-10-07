SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Walgreens held a drive-thru flu shot clinic Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Residents lined up in their cars to either receive the flu, COVID-19, or pneumonia vaccine.
This is the first time, this year, Walgreens is offering all three vaccines at this location.
Western Mass News spoke with a South Hadley resident who explained her experience with the process.
“Very easy, very convenient, and it took us less than five minutes,” South Hadley resident Karen Jacobus said.
At the South Hadley, Walgreens said they had a great turnout today, and, as of now. They are not experiencing any supply issues.
