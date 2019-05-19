SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There were multiple incidents that happened across Springfield over the weekend.
Residents of the city have come together to walk in hopes of preventing future violence from occurring.
The walk kicked off at the Wesley United Methodist Church on State Street and was organized by the Greater Springfield Campaign Nonviolence.
City residents of all ages walked the streets of the Mason Square neighborhood with a police escort, stopping at places where violence had occurred and prayed for the lives there.
The Campaign Nonviolence has been around for close to 5 years and has the goal of creating a long-term movement of encouraging others to take non-violent approaches in life.
Katharina Cummings was one of the pastors who lead the participants Sunday evening and told Western Mass News that as we get closer to summer, she hopes everyone will stay safe.
"Just love one another, be kind, be gentle to each other and that we will see the compassion that God gives us and give that same compassion to each other," Cummings said.
In addition to these walks through the years, the organization also provides courses that teach people how to handle arguments so that lives aren't taken.
The next walk is set to happen on June 30th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.