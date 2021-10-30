Wall of Love outside Springfield Fire Department provides essentials to those in need

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- a Wall of Love is up right now outside of the Springfield Fire Department headquarters.
Its purpose: to provide free grab-and-go essential items to those in need.
The fence outside of the Springfield Fire Department headquarters is decked out with food items, clothing and even hand warmers.
It’s called the Wall of Love.
"We ask you to take what you need, leave the rest for others and pay it forward in some form or fashion and on your own accord," said Holly Jackson, founder of Wall of Love.
It’s put on by the Walls of Love non-profit organization. Jackson told Western Mass News she travels across the country putting together donation walls for those most in need.
"I'm very excited to be here, very happy to do this for the community," said Jackson.
She created her first wall back in 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. since then - she has put together over a thousand walls in 22 states.
"As of today, we are at all 1025 here in Springfield, Mass," said Jackson.
Jackson knows first-hand the difficulties many in the community face.
"I used to be homeless myself at one point in time, I left a domestic violence situation, and I was homeless due to that situation," said Jackson.
She said what first started as a labor of love has now turned into something much greater.
"And I love doing it, I love being able to come into the communities and I try to explain to people, this not just for the homeless, its for people in general who need it and I think the pandemic has taught us all that we are all only one major catastrophe, one major incident away from possibility being in the same situation," said Jackson.
One Springfield resident we spoke with is thankful these free grab-and-go essential items are available in the city.
"It’s very special for somebody to come out here and take the time out of their life to share something good for somebody that is in need. That is beautiful," said Juan Hernandez, Springfield resident.
Meantime, the Springfield Fire Department is glad they could provide their space to help local residents.
"It’s important for us because we are already providing emergency services to the people of Springfield, but there is always a little bit of a gap and this allows us to do a little bit more for the citizens of Springfield," said Lt. Eric Ryan of the Springfield Fire Department.
The bags are labeled, some for children, others for adults. Jackson said they will all be at the fire department until someone picks up the last one.
Yankee Candle partnered with the non-profit organization to make this first Wall of Love in the city possible. Jackson said her goal is to reach all 50 states by the end of 2022. But she said the organization needs donations and sponsors. Information on the organization could be found here.
