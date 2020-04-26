SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Walmart on Boston Road will be closed Monday, April 27 for a store cleaning.
The closing is out of an “abundance of caution,” a Walmart spokesperson said.
“These protocols are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place during the past few weeks to help protect our associates and customers, including installing sneeze guards at registers, limiting the number of customers in a store at any one time, one-way aisle shopping, placing social distancing signage, and enacting an emergency leave policy for associates who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work,” said Philip Keene, director of global corporate affairs and corporate communications.
This will also give associates time to restock shelves, he said.
“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens on Tuesday, we will continue to conduct associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with face masks and gloves,” Keene said.
The store will reopen to all customers at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, April 28.
