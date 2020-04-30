(AP) -- A Massachusetts Walmart store has been shut down after 23 employees tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Dr. Michael Hirsh, Worcester's medical director, issued the shutdown order on Wednesday, a day after local health authorities inspected the store and found employees and customers not having or wearing proper personal protective equipment.
City Manager Edward Augustus Jr. said while the positive cases had occurred over the past several weeks, the bulk were in the last seven days.
The store will be allowed to reopen only after it is cleaned and all 400 employees are tested, Hirsh said.
Walmart in a statement said it is “working with local officials to ensure we take all the necessary steps before reopening the store.”
