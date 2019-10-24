CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- For the first time ever, Walmart shoppers around the country will get to experience holiday shopping in October.
At midnight, the major retailer will launch exclusive holiday deals.
It's still October, but many people have Christmas on the brain.
"It's exciting to see new items and shop," said Ricardo Sepulveda of Chicopee.
Shoppers are scoping out products in-store and come midnight, get those credit cards ready. Walmart will be launching their holiday shopping giving shoppers early access to those Christmas gifts.
Western Mass News found out more from an assistant manager at the Chicopee store.
"It's a shorter season this year, so we want to get everything out in front of the customer early," said Ben Armstrong with Walmart.
With Thanksgiving being later this year, it cuts the holiday season short about six days, so the early shopping might be convenient for some.
"Time is a commodity and a lot of people take that as 'I have so much going on in life with my children and work', so I think online shopping is very, very convenient for them," Armstrong added.
Most of the items online that will launch at midnight will have deals and Walmart's low prices that they promise.
"We also have a trampoline that we are going to be selling and a couple of television sets that are going to be unique to Walmart," Armstrong said.
Some of the popular products will definitely be a hot topic for children like a Frozen castle and Harry Potter cloak, but don't worry. These early sales won't effect Black Friday and Cyber Monday. There will be more sales launching then as well and give Santa Claus plenty of time to get those lists.
"Black Friday has always been a tradition shipping experience and we have a lot of good items coming out then too," Armstrong explained.
Come November, once that holiday catalog gets out, you can scan your phone on a product, it will take you right to the website, then you can purchase that item.
Whether it's in-store or online, items will be flying off the shelves this holiday season. Happy shopping!
