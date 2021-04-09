(WGGB/WSHM) -- Some Walmart pharmacies in Massachusetts will start offering COVID-19 vaccines.
Walmart is administering vaccines in more than 3,800 stores in 48 states plus Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. and the doses come from the federal supply, not the state's allocation.
Statewide, 43 Walmart pharmacies will be offering the shots to those eligible in the Commonwealth for the vaccine.
Several stores in western Massachusetts will be offering appointments, including:
- Chicopee
- Springfield
- Westfield
- Hadley
- Northampton
- Pittsfield
- Orange
- Ware
Appointments will be available beginning Saturday, April 10, but can be booked now.
