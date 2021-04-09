Walmart generic
AP Photo/Alan Diaz

(WGGB/WSHM) -- Some Walmart pharmacies in Massachusetts will start offering COVID-19 vaccines.

Walmart is administering vaccines in more than 3,800 stores in 48 states plus Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. and the doses come from the federal supply, not the state's allocation.

Statewide, 43 Walmart pharmacies will be offering the shots to those eligible in the Commonwealth for the vaccine.

Several stores in western Massachusetts will be offering appointments, including:

  • Chicopee
  • Springfield
  • Westfield
  • Hadley
  • Northampton
  • Pittsfield
  • Orange
  • Ware

Appointments will be available beginning Saturday, April 10, but can be booked now. 

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.