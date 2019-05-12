Wanted suspect arrested during traffic stop.

GRANVILLE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A traffic stop in Granville Saturday night resulted in the arrest of a wanted man.
Police officials tell us that, while conducting a traffic stop, it was determined that the operator of the vehicle was driving with a revoked license and while under the influence of alcohol.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that the driver had three active warrants out for his arrest, two out of Westfield District Court and the other out of Northampton District Court.
The suspect, who has not yet been identified yet, was wanted for failing to register as a sex offender.
In addition, he was also wanted on drug trafficking charges, motor vehicle infractions, and other charges.
Police were able to recover oxycodone after searching the suspect's vehicle, and was taken into police custody.
In addition to the outstanding warrants, the suspect was arrested on several charges, including operating under the influence, failure to register as a sex offender, and possession of a Class B narcotics.
The suspect was taken to the Granville Police Department for booking before being taken to the Hampden County House of Correction in Ludlow where he is being held until his arraignment.
