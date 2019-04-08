CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - If you're from western Mass, the you probably know that Casimir Pulaski is one of the most recognizable names from the American Revolution.
The Polish general sacrificed his life in the war for independence, but scientists say they've made a discovery about Pulaski, shedding new light on the life that's celebrated here in western Mass.
Gen. Casimir Pulaski is credited with reforming the American cavalry and leading a daring charge against the British forces in the American Revolution.
Here in western Mass, several parks, monuments, and even a parade bear his name, however.
According to new scientific evidence, the general, who lived life as a man, may have actually been intersex.
According to several estimates, one out of every 1,500 to 2,000 people are born intersex, meaning their physical anatomy doesn't align with the standards for male or female.
Researchers at Georgia Southern University examined the skeleton now known to match the DNA of Pulanski's descendants.
Although Pulaski had male-pattern baldness and several male characteristics, they claim the pelvis has the oval shape of a female, rather than the heart shape of a male.
"As a young person," Polish Center Executive Director Stas Radosz tells us. "I remember seeing this one a lot. Here in the Polish Center of Discovery and Learning in Chicopee, we've got one of the most recognizable images of Pulaski. Scientists examining Pulaski's remains say that his skull and a skeleton showed some female features. You can also see...the little mustache."
Stas Radosz says the notion that Pulaski may have been intersex is one that only an in-depth examination of the general's remains could propose.
"No one ever suspected or thought of it at the time he was alive," continued Radosz. "I never came across anything that indicated that there was anything feminine about him, and, in fact, if anything, he was rather arrogant and more masculine than he was feminine."
Ultimately, he says that science shouldn't change the way society celebrates the general.
"I think of my mother," stated Radosz. "I think of her as a human being. I think of my father as a human being, so, whether we're female or male or human beings, I think that's all that matters. He helped us become Americans while still being respectful of our Polish heritage. It's just part of Nature and we should just accept it for what it is."
