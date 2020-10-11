WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An accident on Palmer Road near Kingsberry Lane left part of the road closed, police said.
There was an accident between a car and a motorcycle, police said.
Police have not confirmed if any injuries resulted from the crash, but travelers are urged to take a different route until this part of the road reopens.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story.
