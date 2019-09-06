WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's new information on a story Western Mass News has followed exclusively for more than a year: a local contractor, accused of taking $12,000 from a Springfield couple for home improvement work they said he started, but never finished.
You may remember the name of that contractor: Troy Lyons, better known as Mike Lyons. In February, a Hampden County District Court judge ordered him to pay restitution to the couple.
Now, yet another couple - this time from Ware, both nearly 80 years old - contacted Western Mass News and said they too are having issues with Mike Lyons.
Ernie Lambert is nearly 80 years old.
"He should not be up on that roof. He cannot see and he's 80 years old. I know he's a great worker, but for his own safety, it shouldn't have to come to this. It's awful," said Ernie's daughter, Anita Lambert.
Ernie and his 76-year old brother, Leon, are fixing holes in the roof ahead of more rain.
Ernie's daughter, Anita Lambert, told Western Mass News that the holes are from work started, but never finished. She said her parents signed this contract with Mike Lyons on May 23.
"So he came over here to look at it and said not only does it need to be repaired, you need a whole new roof," Anita noted.
Anita's father said the price quoted was $6,000, of which he said they gave Lyons $4,000 upfront.
"The first three days, he framed it, then he never came back," Ernie explained.
Ernie said once the frame went up, Lyons disappeared and so did his money.
"Well, even if I talked to him, he said 'I'll be there tomorrow, I'll be there tomorrow' and he never shows up," Ernie noted.
Anita added, "My father kept calling him and saying 'Where are you? Where are you?' A couple months have gone by, so he showed up and dropped off plywood and left, and he's never returned."
The name Troy, or Mike, Lyons may ring a bell. For more than a year, we followed Rich and Helene Kagan of Springfield. They said they gave Lyons a check for $12,400 to re-side their Sixteen Acres home and build a garage.
The check was cashed, part of the siding was ripped off, excavation work started, but then the Kagans said Lyons vanished.
It turns out that the Massachusetts Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation told us they revoked Lyons' license in 2009 for similar issues.
Another call to the same office today, we were told he is still not registered or licensed.
The Kagans case went all the way to Hampden County District Court where, in February, a judge ordered Lyons to pay more than $9,000 in restitution.
The Lamberts said they weren't aware of the case.
They said after more than three months, the roof is leaking.
"One time, the ceiling started leaking in the bedroom. She wake up and black water was on the pillow," Ernie said.
They said they've repeatedly asked Lyons for at least part of their money back.
"You know, the $2,000. I told him I could use that for my doctor bills or I can use the money to buy the materials to finish it," Ernie added.
We reached out to Lyons, but he has not returned our calls.
A representative with the Massachusetts Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation office told us any work that requires structural changes, like a new roof, requires a permit by a licensed or registered contractor only.
The Lamberts tell us no permit was pulled. They told us they plan to file a complaint with consumer affairs on Monday.
