WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The town of Ware declared a state of emergency on Monday.
Ware declared a state of emergency after experiencing heavy rain and severe storms in the months of June and July.
Record amount of rain caused damage to the town's public and private infrastructure.
According to the town, the state of emergency will facilitate and expedite the use of resources to protect people in the community from impacts of heavy rain and storm damage.
The state of emergency will remain in effect until further notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.