WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One Ware family is taking a unique approach to decorating their home for Christmas time.
The mouse king is no match for a valiant, homemade nutcracker in Ware.
What was supposed to be six feet tall grew by the magic, not of the Sugar Plum Fairy, but by the skill of Lewis Smith and his daughter, Tanya.
"I just felt like building one," said Lewis Smith of Ware.
Instead of running out to the store to spend upwards of $500 on decorations, they used a few common supplies to build their own Christmas cheer for a fraction of the price for the eight foot figurine.
"These are tubes from the center of rugs, carpets. This is a builder's tube. This is a big red ball that we painted," Lewis explained.
In case one eight-foot nutcracker wasn’t enough, the family's currently working on a second one, but they’re not sure where they’re going to put it yet.
"I do it for my kids and my grandkids, for my family," Lewis said.
It was a 12-hour holiday project that Tanya said she was all too happy to join.
"It’s about getting together and doing crafts and cookies," Tanya said.
It's a Christmas lesson Lewis hopes to impart on his grandchildren - that with family, no project is too tough a nut to crack.
"It used to be about family and that’s what it should be family . Everybody thinks gifts. I don’t think gifts. [Reporter: you think 8-foot nutcracker...] Yeah," Lewis noted.
