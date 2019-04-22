WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Over the last few months, we have reported on dozens of complaints about the water quality in the town of Ware.
On Monday, town officials were out flushing water lines.
For months, people in Ware have been complaining about dirty and discolored water, but last week, town officials started taking new steps to help solve the problem
Since April 15, Ware's Department of Public Works has been flushing their water lines, helping to remove dirt and sediment.
"I know there’s a lot of dirty water complaints and this is one of the ways to remedy that," said Ware water supervisor Andy Lalashius.
Lalashius told Western Mass News don't worry if you don't notice an immediate change.
"We’re doing it at night to minimize the impact on residents and businesses. When we flush, even though it’ll clear up, there’s still a little sediment suspended in the water and it takes a couple hours for it to settle out. After we flush, some people still might have dirty water in their lines, but that will clear. If they run their faucet for a couple minutes, that will clear up," Lalashius noted.
When crews hooked up their hose to a fire hydrant along North Street on Monday afternoon, homeowners quickly saw the change in water color.
"Usually, it’s the same, but this time, it was just a little bit rustier or redder. I don’t know what to say, but it’s getting there. It’s getting better. They’re working on it and doing a great job. Run your water, don’t wash clothes. Tomorrow morning, it’ll be fine," said John Cenbura of Ware.
Lalashius added, "it’s not aesthetically pleasing, but you won’t get sick from it. That’s from the EPA, DEP. It’s not just me saying that."
Lalashius said that this process with take six to seven weeks, then they will do another round of flushing the lines in September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.